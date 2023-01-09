Hyderabad: Jawahar Nagar residents fast for better amenities

Hyderabad: Turning a blind eye over the representations sent in to the officials for providing basic civic amenities since many years, more than 50 residents of Jawahar Nagar staged a hunger strike on Sunday. The protestors demanded the State government to resolve issues like a choked sewer system, battered road, and construct a government hospital and school.

The agitated members warned the State government to continue their hunger strike every day from 8 am to 6 pm till their demands are fulfilled. They alleged that even after filing many petitions and higher officials coming and visiting the area, no re-development works were taken up and no basic amenities were provided to the residents.

"One major problem faced by the residents is the foul smell and liquid chemical emanating from the Jawahar Nagar dump yard flowing into the lanes and choking the sewage system. The stench emanating from the dump yard is leading various diseases among people and due to lack of lack of government hospitals locals are forced to visit the private hospital," said Sandeep, a resident of Jawahar Nagar.

The locals are always given fake promises by the State government and not giving any attention to the basic needs of the residents. There are no basic amenities, health centres, government schools in Jawahar Nagar. The condition of the roads are also pathetic and lack properly illumination. They will be continuing their strike until their demands are fulfilled.

"The concerned authorities looking after the dump yard are illegally encroaching our colony which is giving hardships for the commute to ply on the road as the roads become slippery due to the liquid chemical flowing from the dump yard. There is a need for fogging to avoid the spread of diseases," said Ramesh, another local.