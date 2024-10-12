Hyderabad: Jeweller’s employees held for stealing gold worth Rs 6 crore

Hyderabad: The city police booked a case against eight employees of a popular jewellery store, Sri Krishna Jewellers Pvt Ltd, Banjara Hills, for allegedly stealing gold bars worth Rs 6 crore. The theft was discovered recently during an internal audit by the company, following which the management lodged a police complaint.

According to the police, two employees, Uday Kumar and B Srikanth, were found to have stolen gold bars during the internal inquiry by the management. Upon questioning, Srikanth revealed that Uday Kumar, with the help of several other employees, orchestrated the theft over a long period. Employees,

including Chintu, Satya, Ajay, Tinku, and Chandra, were allegedly operating under the instructions of Sukhetu Shah, the manager.

Based on the complaint from Vijay Kumar, the company’s HR manager, the police booked a case and, after preliminary investigation, transferred the case to Hyderabad Central Crime Station (CCS).

Meanwhile, Sukhetu Shah’s wife, Sruti Shah, had filed a missing complaint with the Banjara Hills police, stating that her husband has been missing for a month. She said he had told her about facing harassment over a financial matter at the workplace.

He left the house, leaving a letter and a video, which were submitted to the police as evidence. The police are investigating.