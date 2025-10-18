Hyderabad joins nationwide CPR awareness drive

As part of the CPR Awareness Week, observed across the country from October 13 to 17, 2025, the Press Information Bureau (PIB), Hyderabad, organised a mass demonstration of Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) at CGO Towers, Kavadiguda, Hyderabad, on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Shruti Patil, Additional Director General, PIB Hyderabad, stated that the programme was part of the nationwide CPR awareness campaign called by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, an initiative promoting practical life-saving skills among citizens.

V V V S Murthy, Director, St John Ambulance (India), Telangana State Centre, emphasised that sudden cardiac arrest continues to be a major cause of preventable mortality. He said that creating widespread awareness and building community-level capacity for CPR is a national public health priority.

The awareness programme was conducted by experts and doctors from St John Ambulance (India), Telangana State Centre.

The session sought to educate citizens on the importance of the timely administration of CPR by trained individuals, which significantly improves survival chances in critical situations.

The live demonstration witnessed enthusiastic participation from officials and staff from nearly 20 other departments in CGO Towers who were trained in basic CPR techniques by medical professionals.

The activity forms part of the broader nationwide effort by the Government of India to promote life-saving interventions and empower citizens with essential emergency response skills.