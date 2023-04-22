Hyderabad: Juma-tul-Wida observed with solemnity

Hyderabad: Juma-tul-Wida, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramzan was observed with sanctity and reverence by the Muslims across the City. Almost all the mosques in the city were seen jam packed with worshippers. Braving the sweltering heat, thousands of people gathered at historic Mecca Masjid and offered prayers.

Since Thursday afternoon, scores of Muslims started gathering at the Mecca Masjid to participate in the congregational prayers. Worshippers were also seen doing their prayers on road as the Mecca Masjid was jam packed.

Groups of youngsters were seen welcoming the worshippers to the mosque by applying 'Attar' on their hands. The day was observed with complete devotion for which special arrangements were made at all the mosques.

According to police, nearly 15,000 people offered prayers inside and outside the historic mosque. The prayers also drew scores of professional and amateur photographers from across the city. Several of them captured scenes such as children dressed in traditional dresses heading to perform the prayers.

In the Jumma sermons, Imams and khateebs highlighted the significance of the day and made emotional supplications and sought repentance from the sins while seeking acceptance of good deeds done during Ramzan.

Apart from Mecca Majid, various other noted mosques including Shahi Masjid, Wazir Ali Masjid, Azizia Masjid, Jama Masjid Mahboob Chowk, Jamia Masjid Afzalgunj, among others also witnessed huge rush.

The prayers passed off peacefully amidst tight security arrangements, closely monitored by police. Teams of Rapid Action Force, Telangana State Special Police, Commissioner's Task Force and local police were deployed.

Hyderabad City Commissioner C V Anand and other higher ups visited Charminar and also monitored congregational prayers from the command and control centre.

The traffic police made arrangements for parking of vehicles at various places around the Mecca Masjid to facilitate the visitors.