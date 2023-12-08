Hyderabad: Jupalli Krishna Rao return to Congress pays dividend

Hyderabad : Reclaiming his political standing by returning to Congress, the Kollapur MLA Jupalli Krishna Rao has donned the mantle of Minister once again.

Born on August 10, 1955, in Pedda Dagada village of Wanaparthy district, Jupalli started his political career in 1999. He contested as an MLA from Kollapur constituency on a Congress ticket and emerged victorious. He repeated his success in the 2004 elections, but as an independent candidate.

Jupalli’s political acumen and experience earned him ministerial positions under Chief Ministers YS Rajashekar Reddy, K Rosaiah and Kiran Kumar Reddy. However, during the Telangana movement, he took a surprising turn by resigning from Congress and joining the TRS party. This move allowed him to retain his ministerial position under KCR’s cabinet, where he served as the Minister of Panchayat Raj.

2018 marked a turning point in Jupalli’s political career. He faced an unexpected defeat in the Assembly elections, leaving his future uncertain. This was further compounded when his rival Biram Harshavardhan Reddy, who defeated him, switched allegiance to the BRS party.

Determined to reclaim his political standing, Jupalli consulted key leaders and decided to rejoin Congress. This move led to his suspension from the BRS by KCR. Undeterred, Jupalli campaigned on a Congress ticket and emerged victorious in the 2023 Assembly elections, proving his resilience and political prowess.

With Congress forming the government, Jupalli's experience and dedication were recognised. He was sworn in as a Minister in Revanth Reddy’s cabinet on Thursday, marking a new chapter in his already storied political career.