Hyderabad: K Chandrashekhar Rao targets bigwigs of Congress, BJP

Hyderabad : CAN the ruling BRS repeat the performance of 2018 Assembly polls when it succeeded in shattering the dreams of senior Congress and BJP leaders like A Revanth Reddy, K Jana Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, T Jeevan Reddy, N Uttam Kumar Reddy’s wife N Padmavathi, etc, and BJP leaders G Kishan Reddy, K Laxman, etc?

Party sources indicate that BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao was preparing a poll strategy to ensure that the pink party wins all these seats again in the ensuing Assembly polls. The sources say that KCR has been getting surveys done on regular basis and all reports indicate that the BRS has better prospects of winning in the seats where senior Congress and BJP leaders would contest.

Amid the reports of the triangular fight among the BRS, Congress and BJP in the Greater Hyderabad limits and a straight battle either with the BJP or the Congress in all other districts, KCR is focussing more on the Assembly segments of the seniors in Opposition parties.

Though the party feels that they would be able to repeat 2018 performance, the survey reports received by the BRS indicate that this time it will not be a smooth sailing. The party will have to sweat it out if it has to win these seats. It is undeniable fact that the BRS is facing anti-incumbency factor due to various reasons. Moreover, the Congress too seems to have gained good ground in the electoral battleground.

KCR who is closely monitoring the political activities of rival parties is learnt to have asked the party leaders to focus on poaching of close aides of the senior and important leaders of the Congress and BJP.

About 30 senior leaders from the Congress and BJP are under the radar of the BRS. Party is examining various options available to weaken the winning prospects of the rivals.

The BRS in a quick move succeeded in poaching Venkat Reddy, a close aide of Union Minister and BJP state president G Kishan Reddy who joined the BRS on Friday.

It is said that secret talks with many second rung leaders and close confidantes of the BJP leaders, including Eatala Rajendar, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Raghunandan Rao, were on. Similarly, the BRS leaders are in consultation with some supporters of TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy and other Congress senior leaders.