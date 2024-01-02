Hyderabad ka Nishan Numaish: CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, inaugurated Hyderabad’s most awaited 46-day annual extravaganza famous as ‘Numaish’ at the Nampally exhibition ground on Monday.

He was accompanied by IT Minister and President of All India Industrial Exhibition (AIIE) D Sridhar Babu, BC Welfare Minister Poonam Prabhakar, AIIE Vice President Vanam Satyender, and other members of the society. The 83rd annual exhibition will conclude on February 15, 2024.

He said the Numaish is a landmark identity after Charminar and Tank Bund of brand Hyderabad and termed the Numaish as ‘Hyderabad Ka Nishan’.

Chief Minister assured that the State government would extend full cooperation to elevate Kamala Nehru Polytechnic College, owned by the AIIE society, as an Engineering College. Revanth Reddy said that the government would support the exhibition society which was running numerous educational institutions with social responsibility. He also assured the society that the government would take all steps to enhance the Hyderabad brand image by upgrading Numaish.

This year the Exhibition Society has set up 2,500 stalls. The society has not increased the ticket prices. Last year, the society increased the ticket price by Rs 10, and the tickets were priced at Rs 40. The organisers are expecting a large footfall due to the free travel facility announced by the government for women in RTC buses.

AIIE vice president Vanam Satyender said that in view of the current Covid situation due to the emergence of Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1, the society has made wearing of face masks compulsory.

Satyender said that Numaish has been an annual event for more than eight decades that saw lakhs of people thronging to purchase clothes, food, accessories, and home essentials from stalls set up by traders from across the country. “The society would be expecting a footfall of around 25 lakh people this year and have extended the pathways for their easy commute, as on an average 45,000 visitors every daywould be visiting exhibition for 46 days. Last year over 23 lakh people visited the Numaish,” he added.

On weekdays, Numaish timings will be from 4 pm to 10.30 pm while the visiting time has been extended by 30 minutes during nights on the weekends and holidays. The society has decided to allot January 9 only for women as ‘Women’s Day’ while January 31st will be dedicated to children as ‘Children’s Special Day’.

During the Numaish, the Hyderabad Metro decided to extend its services till late in the evening.