Hyderabad: Kadiyam Srihari hits out at Etala Rajender

Jubilee Hills: Former Deputy Chief Minister and senior TRS leader Kadiyam Srihari on Tuesday hit out at former minister Etala Rajender for joining the BJP.

Talking to media persons, he lashed out at the expelled minister from the KCR Cabinet for his remarks against the government.

Srihari accused Rajender of indulging in malicious campaign against the KCR government. "Though joining the BJP or other party was his choice, Etala Rajender cannot blame the government for his selfish politics", he fumed.

He ridiculed Rajender for avoiding Left orientation and joining the BJP fold. "If he was unhappy for five years why he stayed so long so far. Rajender should have quit when he had differences.

"The former minister gained Rs 26 lakh under the Rythu Bandhu and blame it now is not correct. What he will inform people after joining the BJP fold which is against farmers and poor", Srihari stated.

The TRS leader slammed the former minister for his charges against KCR. "Just to protect his assets Rajender joined the BJP", he said.