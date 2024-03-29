Hyderabad: Kapil Dev back in city to unveil unique art expo in NGO’s aid

Hyderabad : KHUSHII NGO founder, cricket legend Kapil Dev announced the return of the Art Caravan to Hyderabad. The private viewing of the exquisite collection of, the Art Caravan was held at Park Hyatt, Banjara Hills. The ‘Pop-Up Art Exhibition’ was co-hosted by Parvathi Reddy, board member of KHUSHII Southern region. The Chief Guest for the launch was MS Raj Thakur, Ramagundam MLA and many esteemed patrons of KHUSHII. GV Lakshmi, Hari Babu, Sanjay Gaddipati, and Uma Chigurupati, Country Club Directors Varun Reddy, Siddharth Reddy and Manjula Reddy graced the occasion.

The Art Caravan is a renowned ‘Pop-Up Art Exhibition’ aimed at raising funds in support of KHUSHII’s initiatives. Showcasing exclusive artworks, the event provides a platform for art enthusiasts to contribute towards a noble cause while experiencing exceptional art forms.



Speaking on the occasion Kapil Dev said, it was my small way of some service to the society. It is a small responsibility. We started this NGO 21 years ago, Now impacting about 2 lakh children across India. While speaking he said that Hyderabad city has grown tremendously. In my eighties, the very same place where I am standing today (The Park Hyatt) was a jungle, now has an edifice. It is a beautiful city with a lot of high-rise buildings. When asked about any good memory of the city, Kapil Dev said, his first flight was from Hyderabad to Delhi.



Parvathi Reddy, said that Near 300 paintings of artists from across India are on display, KHUSHII in Telangana covers Hyderabad, Peddapalli, Rangareddy covers 8 schools and 2365 students. Kushii has been supporting mental health, physical health, and holistic development of the children across many schools. The Art Caravan, renowned for its exclusive and meticulously curated artworks, is dedicated to raising funds in aid of KHUSHII’s initiatives As a NGO Organization, KHUSHII has been instrumental in reaching over 1,85,000 beneficiaries across 78 schools pan-India.

