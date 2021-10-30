Hyderabad: Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin discusses SNDP works

Hyderabad: As the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has drawn up plans to undertake a comprehensive programme for the development of nalas in the city, Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin met C Vasantha, special officer, Strategic Nala Development Plan (SNDP) and discussed the development and enhancing of nalas in the constituency.

The MLA discussed different aspects pertaining to nala widening, including diversion of Balakapur, enhancing of Shah Hatim nala via Moti Darwaza into Langar Houz lake and Karwan Nala.

According to Nanal Nagar corporator Mohammed Naseeruddin, due to rapid urbanisation, nalas in many localities in the constituency got shrunk. There was a need to strengthen them. The government was already working on this aspect. Already comprehensive plans were drawn, to discuss the works of Karwan.

He said "the SNDP will primarily study and work for development of nalas and storm water drains across Karwan. They will develop and maintain a comprehensive storm water drainage or nala system. The SNDP will also identify narrow points, encroachments on nalas and other aspects. The tender process has been completed. Soon the work will be initiated."

He said in the last few years, heavy rain had been lashing the city within a short span. This was resulting in flooding of several localities, including Tolichowki, Shaikpet, Karwan, Nanal Nagar and Hakeempet. The nalas need to be widened and strengthened to ensure that there was no flooding in future.