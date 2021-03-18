Hyderabad: Katora's … cup of woes full to the brim, yearns for ASI go-ahead

Golconda: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is yet to receive an approval from the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) to take up the restoration of the 450-year-old wall of the Katora Houz near Golconda Fort.



Once again the Municipal Corporation has initiated the drive to clean Katora Houz spread across four-acres of land. This Qutub Shahi era pool despite spending several crores of rupees over cleaning continues to remain a cesspool. Adding to its apathy, the old retaining boundary wall of this magnificent tank measuring 350 metres caved in during the heavy rains last year.

Mohammed Shanawaz, a resident of Qila, said that the sewage from all the nearby localities is discharged into this tank. "The collapsed wall is turning into a trash point as people are dumping garbage and urinating here. Katora Houz must be protected," Shanawz said. In the latest development, the worried residents of Golconda Qila brought it to the notice of Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin who then called upon the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) and State government to renovate the tank to the earliest.

It's been around three months that the Director-General Office of ASI in New Delhi has not responded to the State government's proposals on renovation works of Katora Houz. MLA Kausar Mohiuddin said that the municipal corporation is still waiting for the ASI to approve the proposal of restoration of the collapsed wall and the entire Katora Houz. "The Municipal Corporation and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi have already submitted a representation to the ASI requesting to approve the restoration works of the Qutub Shahi pool," said Kausar.

He further added that Rs 1.1 crore has been sanctioned for the restoration of the damaged portion of Katora Houz, however, restoration works cannot be started unless the ASI gives the approval and permits.

Anuradha Reddy, convener of the INTACH Hyderabad Chapter, said that it is the responsibility of ASI to preserve, renovate and maintain the heritage tank. "The four-acre lake will soon be illegally grabbed. Some of them are parking their vehicles in front of it and dumping waste into it already," she lamented. Speaking to The Hans India, Naveen Kumar of ASI, Hyderabad Chapter said, "In November, a proposal was sent to the Director-General of ASI in New Delhi, after the approval from the ASI the restoration works will be taken up."

Delete Edit



