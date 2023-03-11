Hyderabad: Kavitha faces flak over agitation on Women's Reservation Bill

Hyderabad: Karuna Gopal Vartakavi, the National In-charge Women Policies, BJP in a statement said that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha sitting on a hunger strike over women's reservation bill is preposterous!

By agitating if she wants to convey that women need to be respected and given their due then it's time to show her the mirror. For the first 5 years after coming to power the BRS (then TRS) government had no woman Minister in the Cabinet. Recently, only two women were granted the privilege, she said.

She said that Kavitha was not outraged that the first citizen Governor of Telangana Dr Tamilisai a woman, an accomplished doctor was abused openly by her party seniors. The government had violated protocols several times. BRS government has been treating women with zero respect, she alleged. Charity should begin at home, Karuna added.

No toilets in government schools and no street lights in the city mean nothing to BRS leaders who make way to Delhi to agitate over women reservation. TS recorded 'highest number of rapes of minor girls. The NCRB data shows that assaults and crimes against women in the State have gone up 23 per cent in the recent past, she said.

She said BRS should first convince AIMIM to support women's bill. Owaisi had gone on record saying the bill was "regressive" and that it was not in the interest of Muslims'. Her father CM KCR went seeking partnership with patriarchs of Samajwadi party and the Rashtriya Janata Dal who opposed the bill in Parliament and made sexist remarks during discussion on the bill in the past. Did they assure to drop their opposition to the bill, she asked.