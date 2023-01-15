Hyderabad: Kavitha joins Bhogi celebrations

Hyderabad: BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha called upon the people to shred negative thoughts and old ideas by burning them in the 'Bhogi fire' and try to move forward in life with new approach.

MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha participated in the Bhogi celebrations held at KBR Park organised by Bharat Jagruti. Kavitha said that it was a happy moment that Telangana Jagruti after getting transformed into Bharat Jagruti was celebrating Sankranti as the first programme.

She said that everyone should leave negative thoughts and work for the country and society.

Representatives of the Telugu community who had gone to Mauritius centuries ago and settled there, participated as guests in this programme. Kavitha said that the representatives of the Telugu community of Mauritius, who have been working for generations to preserve the Telugu culture in the country of Mauritius, will cooperate with the Telugu Mahasabhas to be held there.

The BRS MLC congratulated the representatives of Bharat Jagruti Hyderabad who organised Bhogi celebrations in a complete rural atmosphere. TS Foods Corporation Chairman Made Rajeev Sagar, Bharat Jagruti general secretary Naveen Achari, State president of BRS students section Gellu Srinivas Yadav, Bharat Jagruti Hyderabad district president Anantula Prashanth and representatives of Mauritius Telugu Mahasabha participated.