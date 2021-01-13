Hyderabad: Kavitha to lead Bhogi celebrations at Bhagyalakshmi temple

Hyderabad: In a counter to the BJP politics of using religion, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi also seems to be game for blunting the BJP edge. The ruling party is now taking up 'Bhogi' celebrations at Bhagyalakshmi temple at Charminar, the talking point of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election.

The Bhagyalakshmi temple was in the news in the recently concluded GHMC elections and the BJP used the temple issue to its advantage. The BJP chief Bandi Sanjay had challenged the TRS leaders to come to Bhagyalakshmi temple for swearing-in.

The TRS leaders cornered the BJP leaders for selecting the Bhagyalakshmi temple. However, the BJP took this issue to its maximum and got benefited in the elections.

The party on Tuesday decided to take up Bhogi celebrations at the very Bhagyalakshmi temple. MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha would be attending the Bhogi celebrations at 5 am on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, she participated in the Rangoli competition organised by the Telangana Jagruti, which is her own organisation.

Party leaders said that there was nothing wrong in taking up the celebrations at Charminar. A senior leader said that the party has to respect the sentiments of all religions. The party celebrates all the religions and presents gifts to the people like Bathukamma saris, festival gifts for Ramzan and Christmas, he said.