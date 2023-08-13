Hyderabad: KCR fooled people in name of 2BHK houses says Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad : State BJP chief and Union Minister of Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy called the ranks and file to be ready to declare war on BRS with another Maha Dharna to be held in the city on September 4.

Addressing the party cadres at a protest organised at Dharna Chowk on Saturday, he stressed the need to intensify the party’s agitation against the ruling dispensation for failing to deliver on its promise of double-bedroom houses for poor.

He alleged that Telangana has become a captive in the hands of the Kalvakuntla family. He said Telangana, which was achieved to fulfil many dreams, was being exploited by CM KCR and added that the CM had pushed the State into a debt trap. He alleged that cases were being filed against those who are questioning the ruling party leaders. He claimed that KCR did not have sincerity to give houses to the poor. He said there was a need for a double engine government in Telangana. Kishan Reddy alleged that KCR had cheated the farmers in the matter of loan waiver and added that the government has done injustice to the RTC workers.

Kishan Reddy said the CM was cheating the unemployed youth by not giving unemployment allowances to them.

Huzurabad BJP MLA Eatala Rajender said there were five lakh homeless poor people in Greater Hyderabad area. Stating that 20 lakh houses have been constructed in AP, he alleged that not even one lakh houses had been constructed in Telangana State. He alleged that KCR had taken away more than 5,000 acres of the assigned lands from the poor.

Etala demanded that the State government postpone the upcoming Group-II examinations.

Nizamabad BJP MP Dharmapuri Aravind said the real Telangana State activist was Eatala Rajender. He alleged that in Telangana, problems had increased under KCR’s rule. He alleged that the CM failed to fulfil his promise of a house and financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the family members of the separate Telangana State martyrs.