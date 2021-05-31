Hyderabad: Kodandaram ends 'silent protest'

Hyderabad: Founder-president of Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) Prof. M Kodandaram on Sunday ended his silent protest programme at the party headquarters--from 8 to 9 am---against the State government and the poor suffering a lot due to Covid.

Speaking to the media, the TJS leader demanded the government to provide treatment to poor Corona patients "as a right. He also wanted the government to ensure availability of rapid antigen test kits across the state and to set up isolation centres in all villages.

Kodandaram said the government should provide Covid vaccine free to all people of the State. "It should also provide compensation to family members of Covid patients who succumbed to it".

Referring to the "loot" of the poor and "innocent" people by private hospitals, he said a committee should function continuously to put a check them.