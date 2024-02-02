Live
- Kasu Mahesh Reddy welcomes Anil Kumar Yadav as Narasaraopet MP candidate
- Govt ready to implement two more guarantees
- Nandikotkuru constituency YSRCP incharge to hold meeting with cadre
- Poonam Pandey death: Controversial actress passes away battling cervical cancer
- KCR takes oath as MLA; several legislators, leaders absent
- International Day of Human Fraternity 2024 Date, history and significance
- YSRCP MLA Shilpa Ravi Reddy slams criticism over their association
- KCR asks all BRS MLAs to meet CM in Public
- TRSMA association meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy
- Meta Skeptical of Apple's New EU App Store Policies; Citing Difficulty in Rival Development
Just In
Hyderabad: KRMB to manage Srisailam, Nagarjuna Sagar projects
Two states agree to hand over 6 components in TS, 9 in AP
Hyderabad : The Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments have agreed to hand over the management of Nagarjuna Sagar and Srisailam projects by the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB).
The high-level meeting conducted by the board decided to constitute a three-member committee to resolve the long-pending water sharing disputes between the two Telugu states. The two state representatives gave their consent to hand over six components in Telangana and nine components of the projects on Krishna in Andhra Pradesh to the Krishna Board.
As per the Reorganization Act, the board would take over the projects’ management with the approval of the two states. The meeting, sources said, had not discussed the issue of the management of hydel power stations under Nagarjuna Sagar and Srisailam projects. The three-member committee would also take a decision on the release of water to both states in every season. The Telangana government insisted on water sharing between the two states in the ratio of 50:50 till KWDT-2 finalises allocations. The irrigation officials of the state also raised the issues of unauthorized construction of projects diverting the Krishna water to outside the basin without the approval of the CWC or Ministry of Jal Shakti.
The Telangana irrigation officials informed the Board that there was no need of deployment of the CRPF battalion on the left half of the Nagarjuna Sagar project dam.
Telangana Engineer-in-Chief Muralidhar said the state government will approach the Centre on the issues raised by the state before the KRMB in the just concluded meeting. The two states agreed to display the Outlet Board for the water management.
Andhra Pradesh Engineer-in-Chief Narayana Reddy said the decision of the three-member committee would be final in the allocation of water between the two states. The two states also agreed on the allocation of the staff. He said the Board will look after the management of the components of the projects in coordination with the two states.