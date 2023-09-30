Hyderabad: KT Rama Rao, T Harish Rao embark on district visits to assess winnability of candidates

Hyderabad : Before the BRS supremo K Chandrashekhar Rao hits the battleground for Assembly elections, party working president KT Rama Rao and Finance Minister T Harish Rao embarked on district visits to ascertain the political situation and launch a slew of development programmes.

Leaders said Harish and KTR were taking feedback from local leaders on the winning prospects of MLAs and also the challenges facing BRS to retain power for third consecutive term

Harish Rao had already participated in development programmes in Bhupalpally Mulugu, old Medak, old Nalgonda, Khammam and other districts He addressed public meetings during the inauguration of development programmes. He launched medical college in Mulugu district and announced some more sops to districts to address long pending people’s grievances.

KTR visited the old Karimnagar district frequently and attended launch of development programmes along with local legislators and senior BRS leaders. He attended many programmes in Rajanna Sircilla district and reviewed recent political developments. His visit to Wanaparthy district on Friday assumed significance in the wake of reports that the Congress was emerging strong in the old Mahbubnagar district.

Leaders said KTR and Harish interacted with local leaders and enquired about the winning chances of MLAs.

The feedback from local leaders will be analysed critically and appropriate measures taken for damage control. Sources said KCR will rectify political issues(if more serious) by meeting the MLAs and other groups in identified constituencies where increasing group politics will play a spoilsport in elections.

KTR is taking steps to convince disgruntled BRS leaders with plum posts after the elections. He is playing a proactive role in setting things right in the party in every district and avoiding threat of rebellion to the candidates before the election season began.

Leaders said KTR will hold constituency-wise meetings soon to sort out any pending issues related to the party or local development programmes.