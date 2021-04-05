Hyderabad: KTR throws open Hitec City RuB

Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) minister KT Rama Rao on Monday inaugurated Road under Bridge (RuB) at Hitec City MMTS station. The bridge was constructed at a cost of Rs 66.59 crore.



The RuB comes with 410m in length, 20.60m in width and with bi-directional carraigeway including that of approaches. The service road is 9m on Hitec City side and 11m on Kukatpally side. The facility provides a great help to the motorists in the IT corridor of the city. The project has been taken up under Phase-I of the SRDP.

Earlier in the morning, the minister launched an approach road from Ambedkar Nagar to dumping yard. The minister said that the government would construct a drainage system at a cost of Rs 3,500 crore.

"Dumping yard issue has a become a major concern for the people in Kaithalapur and measures would be taken up to shift the yard," he said.