Hyderabad: KTR throws open LB Nagar RHS flyover for commuters

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday announced that the LB Nagar Junction would be named after Telangana Martyr Srikantha Chary and the LB Nagar RHS Flyover would be named after Goddess Mal Maisamma. The flyover would help people reach directly from Vijayawada to Hyderabad in a hassle-free manner without any traffic. The Municipal Administration Minister inaugurated the LB Nagar RHS Flyover on Saturday. The 760-meter-long flyover was built under the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP).

K Srikantha Chary is a Telangana martyr, who had self-immolated at LB Nagar crossroads during the Telangana agitation in November 2009. As a tribute to the Telangana martyr, the Minister named the junction after Srikantha Chary. Similarly, the RHS flyover would now be called Mal Maisamma flyover. There is a big temple of Mal Maisamma at the LB Nagar area in the city.

The Minister said that earlier, it used to take around 20 minutes to cross LB Nagar junction, and traffic was flowing seamlessly now because of the flyovers built here. The Minister said that a total of nine projects were completed under SRDP in LB Nagar and three more would be completed by September 2023. Altogether, 35 projects were completed under SRDP to ease traffic congestion in Hyderabad and 12 more are under progress.

Rama Rao said that the Metro line from Nagole would be extended till LB Nagar.Also, he said the Metro line from LB Nagar would be extended to Hayathnagar and to the airport in the next term. The Minister said that Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) in Gaddiannaram would be made available to the public at the earliest.