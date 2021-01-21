Hyderabad: 'Kumbh Sandesh' to spread Vedic culture

Hyderabad: Gramodaya Chamber of Commerce and Technology (G-CoT) at a roundtable in the city on Wednesdaydecided to launch a yatra named 'Kumbh Sandesh' with an aim to spread the word of sages who attend the Kumbh Mela as there was a much need for such programmes in the globe after Corona.

Bharateeyam Satyavani, editor and publisher said that Kumbh Sandesh must be at the main stage for bringing up the Indian knowledge and talent which was being neglected. The Corona, which shook the whole world, has been effectively controlled by India without much loss of lives and this was possible because of Indian way of treatment and food restrictions. So, all the world nations have recognised the Indian culture and greatness of India. They praised that India was like a temple for the whole world. They sought just like a yoga day, a day should be dedicated to vedas by the Central Government.

Vasanth, the founder of G-CoT, said that all these programmes were organised with the inspiration of Ravindra Sharma. Korivi Vinay Kumar, a socialist, was appointed as the convenor for this Kumbh Sandesh.

Lakshmi Narayana said they would always extend their support for Kumbh Sandesh whenever needed. Kumbh Sandesh must be spread online through social media and apps like Zoom.

Padmasri Dr Dasari Prasada Rao, a representative from Impact Foundation Gampa Nageswara Rao, Narayana Jignasa of Nizamabad, Nagaratnam Naidu, G-CoT manager Ram Reddy, Sravan Kumar, Kameswara Raju, Dr Pasam Prasad and others participated in the conference. All the speakers assured that the organisations leading the Kumbh Sandesh would be partners for the same.