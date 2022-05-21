Hyderabad: KVIC develops Khadi Prakritik eco-friendly cow dung paint

Hyderabad: An awareness programme on the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) scheme, which is being implemented by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), was held at the National Institute for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (NI-MSME), Yousufguda. Its focus was on the Khadi Prakritik paint and cow dung products by the KVIC. On the occasion, a new State office premise for the KVIC was inaugurated by Vinai Kumar Saxena, chairman, and other members of the commission.

Saxena briefed the participants of the programme about the PMEGP scheme which is being run with an aim to provide financial and technical assistance to small and medium scale manufacturing and service enterprises.

Addressing the gathering, he said, "for the economic empowerment of Goshalas across South, an innovative Khadi Prakritik paint has been developed using cow dung, which is eco-friendly, cost-effective, anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, non-toxic, free from heavy metals and natural thermal insulator."

He said the product was inspired by the age-old Indian tradition of coating walls and floors of houses with cow dung. "The ancient practice is re-designed into a modern product - emulsion paint, by scientifically treating cow dung, the main raw material. The eight natural benefits, i.e. the Ashta Laabh, of the paint make it unique and ideal protection for walls. The paint is washable, waterproof, durable and dries quickly in just four hours.

Shashi Ranjan Verma, director in-charge, KVIC Telangana, said, "the paint conforms to BIS standards, Khadi Prakritik emulsion paint comes in white color base with matt finish. It can be developed into any color of choice by mixing colorants suitably. The commission has developed this innovative paint to increase farmers' income, creating sustainable livelihood through technology transfer and providing high-quality paint to the public at a reasonable price."