Hyderabad: Lack of blood donors makes thalassemia patients suffer

Hyderabad: Covid times are proving to be tough for Thalassemia patients.

With 15 new cases of Thalassemia patients being registered every month, the number has gone up to 2,895 on May 2, 2021.

"Blood donation is the only major support we need right now to keep the patients stable," says an expert from the Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society (TSCS). The government, people and all welfare organisations should come together to support thalassemia patients by organising blood donation camps.

Hyderabad doctors find it's the tough time to deal with the thalassemia patients as the blood donations have come down due to the pandemic. To treat all the Thalassemia patients in Hyderabad, the city needs 50 units of blood everyday and the TSCS is able to collect only 20 units per day. "There's a shortfall of 30 units per day," said a doctor.

"The pandemic is the only reason for low blood donation. Right now I have only 15 units of blood in hand and I don't know how to support thousands of patients. As the vaccination for above 18 has begun, the blood requirement will be higher in the next few months. Hyderabad currently has 2,895 patients whereas the average cases per year was only 1200," said Dr Suman Jain of Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society.

"Around 40 patients are being treated each day and 30 donors donate at our society but due to the pandemic the number of blood donations declined in the past few months resulting in low recovery rate. With a 60% decline in donations, TSCS could compensate for around 20% of the blood shortage by calling donors directly and requesting them to donate or conducting blood donation camps.

If the government plans for exclusive blood camps and campaigns, it will definitely help thalassemia patients," Suman said.