Hyderabad: Lakes in Jawahar Nagar - a death trap for locals

Hyderabad: The lakes within the Jawahar Nagar limits have become a death trap for locals at a time when they already are facing difficulties due to lack of basic civic amenities. In a span of one year around 15 children have lost their lives by drowning in the lakes, which are unfenced and lack any boundary walls. According to the inhabitants, there are seven unprotected lakes in Jawahar Nagar including the Pararnagar, Malkaram, Chennapur, Kankara, Eedulakunta, Ambedkar Nagar Lakes along with a small water body behind Army Dental College.



There is an immediate need to fence and illuminate the surroundings and the adjacent lanes of these lakes, where children frequently use it for traversing to school. Locals cite a requirement for signboards as well, because the area lacks at any playgrounds and children often play near these water bodies.

Sandeep, a resident of Dammaiguda, claims that the officials at Jawahar Nagar Municipality are providing excuses but are not implementing safety measures at the seven lakes. He adds that children are frightened to travel around these lakes when the sun has set, as the region appears isolated and also because antisocial activities said to take place during the night. "These water bodies need immediate fencing, CCTV cameras along with a deployment of a guard, so as to prevent any drowning incidents," he said.

Ramesh Kumar, a resident of Jawahar Nagar said that all they have been asking for from the concerned officials is to provide basic amenities in the lakes, which is the need of the hour. He adds saying that Jawahar Nagar lacks at having any government hospital, forcing locals to visit private hospitals. "Whenever we appeal to the authorities, they state that due to a fund crunch they are unable to take up the works," he said.

Another local adds that the affected families, most of whom belong to marginalised communities, have been seeking compensation but their pleas have been ignored.