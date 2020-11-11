Hyderabad: Land acquired for road facing encroachments

Shalibanda: One of the major road-widening projects in Old City from Himmatpura, in Shalibanda, to Doodh Bowli, in Hussaini Alam, remains at a standstill. The works which were started in 2016 are yet to take shape. The properties which were acquired as part of the project are slowly being encroached.

According to GHMC officials, the road-widening of about two-km stretch has been undertaken by the corporation with the aim of providing better connectivity to important localities from Shalibanda to Hussaini Alam via Fateh Darwaza and also Bahadurpura, bypassing Charminar through Khilwath.

"The project is not going ahead without completely demolishing the structures on the way," said K Venkanna, City Planner, GHMC (South zone). The road-widening works were started in May 2016. The demolitions were started towards the end of 2017. Hardly 70 percent of the demolition has been completed till now. It was to be completed by 2018", he pointed out.

A total of 178 properties have been acquired and 63 properties are pending in the stretch. For widening at Dhoodhbowli a total of 192 properties have been acquired. Of them 108 properties are yet to be demolished. For the last several months there is no activity in the project," alleged Mohammed Ahmed, the vice-president of TDP Minority Cell. He said, "the road-widening is a hard-pressing issue, but the negligence of the civic body has left the project as a failure."

"Even on this stretch, around eight properties belonging to the Telangana State Wakf Board are yet to be demolished. The authorities have not approached the Wakf Board for acquisition. The demolition work is being delayed by these properties. Around 45 cheques of the land acquisition are pending.

The GHMC has been neglecting this issue for several months and work has stopped for the past nine months". "The properties that were acquired by the government are being encroached once again. The owners are constructing houses and shops by swallowing about 5-8 feet.

This is being done due to the negligence of the civic authorities. A case was also booked in Hussaini Alam police station for encroachment of land," he added.