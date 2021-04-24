Hyderabad: Last journey of Covid patients too expensive, moan kin

Hyderabad: The kin of the deceased who succumbed to Covid-19 face difficulty in performing the last rites as crematoriums are now charging hefty amounts. Normally it is around Rs 500, but now they are being charged manifold. There are instances when people have to spend around Rs 80,000.

Aggravating the pain of the kin, who lost their dear ones, crematoriums in the City are making money. Despite the huge amount being charged, the relatives of the deceased have alleged that they are not provided with proper facilities considering Covid norms and the family members are forced to wait for hours.

On the condition of anonymity, a friend of the Covid-19 deceased said, "On April 22 one of my friends succumbed to Covid-19. When we reached a crematorium at Miyapur we were asked to pay Rs 80,000 and having no option we were forced to pay.''

Even the charitable organization Feed the Needy, which has been performing the last rites for those who succumbed due to Covid has expressed disappointment over the way people were being fleeced.

"Almost all the crematoriums in the city that include ESI crematorium, SR Nagar crematorium, Hindu Smashana Vatika, Chanda Nagar and several others are overcharging. This extra charge is burning people's pockets. As per the rule for the last rites, graveyards should charge Rs 500 to Rs 600 but now they are charging manifolds,'' alleged Sai Teja, a member of Feed the Needy.

In a fuming tone, a relative of the Covid deceased, said, "Apart from charging more and there is no proper sequence maintained. Last week my uncle passed away due to Covid and in the crematorium at SR Nagar, we were forced to wait for two hours for performing the last rites and then the charges are also too high; they charged us Rs 20,000.''

"In a day, last rites for 10 to 15 bodies are performed for the past few weeks. Also finding labourers for performing the last rites for Covid deceased has become difficult. Since no workers are ready to touch the Covid bodies some crematoriums in the city are charging double and triple, we are hiring private labourers to help in last rites,'' said a staff of Hindu Smashana Vatika, Chanda Nagar.