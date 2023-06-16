Hyderabad: LB Nagar SOT police conduct raids on illegal godown

Rangareddy: In a significant crackdown named “Operation Drug India”, LB Nagar Special Operations Team (SOT) police conducted a series of raids on an illegal godown, leading to the discovery of counterfeit medicines. The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of Chaitanyapuripolice station, prompting immediate action by the authorities.

During the operation, the police made a shocking revelation that the seized medicines lacked proper labels and expiry dates, raising concerns about their authenticity and potential risks to public health. The scale of the illegal operation became evident as authorities estimated the value of the seized counterfeit medicines to be worth crores of rupees. Following the successful raid, the SOT apprehended the prime accused, identified as Umesh Babu Lal, who was allegedly involved in the illicit drug trade. The police subsequently handed over the accused to the Drug Control department for further investigation and legal proceedings. Recognizing the gravity of the situation, the Chaitanyapuri police have registered a case and launched a comprehensive investigation to uncover the entire network associated with the illegal godown.