Hyderabad: LED parks to brighten visitors' fun quotient

Kukatpally: In a bid to add innovating elements to the green spaces in the city, the urban biodiversity wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) of Kukatpally is all set to develop a park based on the theme "LED". The park would be illuminated with innovative vibrant architectural LED lightings to amuse and attract the visitors.

The LED theme park will be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 2.5 crore in 0.75-acre area in 7th Phase of KPHB colony, says V Mamatha, Kukatpally Zonal Commissioner.

"We have delicately crafted every element of the park t0 ensure that visitors get an impressive experience like never before in KPHB. Lighting involved is architectural for the entire park and the vivid and vibrant colors like white, red and blue are expected to present attractive LED effects in engaging spaces. The LED strips are flexible and can be combined to create media façades or other vibrant lighting effects. Moving colors can be projected across the LED strips which are configured into creative shapes in and around the park," she added.

Highlighting the Telangana outline in the centre of the park, the map of Telangana is expected to be colorfully maintained with different variety of floral designs and species. The lights of the LED theme park are expected to work on solar panel which would be long lasting to present a recreational facility to the people Speaking on the status of the park, Kukatpally Zonal Commissioner said, "The tendering process is completed and the works are handed over to the respective contractors and the works have begun on file. Construction works are in initial stages like plantation works are underway at the sites and the development works according to the theme are in the pipeline to present a proper justification to the theme based urban lung spaces."

The major lung spaces are planned at Moosapet, Gajularamaram, Quthbullapur and Moosapet areas in Kukatpally with six different themes namely Floral, Play, Environment, Bathukamma and Gym theme parks along with the LED theme park.