Hyderabad: Library set up at Nacharam police station
Nacharam: As part of friendly policing, Rachakonda Police Commissionerate is setting up libraries at all the police stations for policemen, complainants and visitors.
A library was started at the e-cops room in Nacharam police station on Friday. Novels, national and international leaders' biographies, books on historic places, science and health books are available in the library.
