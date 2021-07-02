Hyderabad: Life-saving doctors turn environment protectors

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Doctor's Day, the Green India Challenge organised planting of sapling programme at Children's Park, near Saibaba Temple, Filmnagar, in which MP Santosh Kumar, doctors and specialists from prominent private and government hospitals participated. The MP greeted doctors, who for the first time assembled in large numbers at one place to plant saplings.

He observed that taking inspiration from CM KCR's "Haritha Haram", the Green Challenge is creating awareness among all sections of society and universalising the "Haritha Haram" spirit uninterruptedly. Telangana has the distinction of giving the tree veda. Like the vedic hymns chanting which drives away darkness of ignorance and leads to light of wisdom.

The MP said he was happy that 60 eminent doctors and specialists have come together on one dais and planted saplings. "The initiative of doctors is inspirational. Everybody should take it, as a responsibility to plant saplings. The Green India Challenge should be passed on to the next generation. He said during the Corona times everyone has realised the importance of oxygen and understood the importance of protecting the environment.

Director of Medical Education Ramesh Reddy, Public Health Director G Srinivas Rao, CM's OSD Gangadhar, Gandhi Hospital superintendent Raja Rao, NIMS director Manohar, Padmaja (NIMS), doctors and specialists from the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology, ANU Hospitals, Apollo, Continental, KIMS, Medicover, Rainbow, Sunshine, Virinchi, Yashoda participated.

Ramesh Reddy said several diseases were spreading due to pollution of the environment and lack of greenery. "Everyone should work for growing trees and lead a healthy life. He complimented MP for launching the initiative. Srinivas Rao congratulated the MP for the programme and suggested that on every auspicious occasion a sapling should be planted. Gangadhar called for efforts to grow more trees so oxygen can be available.

Yashoda Hospitals MD Surender Rao said plants were life support to all beings. He praised the MP for doing a great service to the country through his Green India Challenge programme.

AMG MD Nageshwar Reddy said "everyone should plant trees and give back to society. The Green India Challenge is a role model to world". Star Hospital MD Gopichand described as a happy coincidence that so many doctors were participating in the programme on the Doctors Day.

NIMS director Nagender, KIMS MD Bhaskar Rao, Rainbow MDs Ramesh Kancherla, Dinesh Kancherla, Sunshine MD Guruva Reddy, well-known doctor Sanjay Kaluvakuntla, Preeti K Shukla, Sastry, Umesh, Rita, Rajalingam atatended the programme.