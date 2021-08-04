Hyderabad weather report: Light rain forecast in city

Hyderabad weather report: Generally cloudy sky with light rain is the forecast for Hyderabad on August 4 and 5, while on August 6 it is only cloudy sky, the IMD bulletin said on Tuesday.

According to the bulletin, generally cloudy sky with possibility of development of thunder or lighting is likely on August 7, while the forecast for August 8 and 9 is possibility of rain or thunderstorm.

The day temperatures from August 4 to 9 are 32, 32,32, 32, 33 and 33 degrees Celsius respectively.

The bulletin listed the seasonal rainfall (in mm) in districts on Tuesday as:











