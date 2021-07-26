Top
Hyderabad : Lions Club felicitates UPHC team of doctors

Highlights

Like every year Lions Clubs members assisted UPHC team of doctors and para medical staff, Asha volunteers and police by distributing masks, appetite drink, sanitisers to devotees

Hyderabad : Like every year Lions Clubs members assisted UPHC team of doctors and para medical staff, Asha volunteers and police by distributing masks, appetite drink, sanitisers to devotees who visited the Ujjaini Mahankali temple in Secunderabad on the occasion of Bonalu festival on Sunday.

Free medicines and first aid were also provided to the devotees. Lion Vaila Srinivas Rao, President, Lions Club of Hyderabad Royal, Lion. Akula Ravinder Rao, Media District Chairman Lions Clubs International Dist.

320- B felicitated Dr. Venkati, Director Medical & Health Officer, Hyderabad, Dr. B. Rajasree, Dy DMHO& SPHO, Dr S Lakshmi, Medical officer, Dr. Paul Doss, UPHC, Dr. Mrudhula, LAC, UPHC, Pan Bazar with mementos and shawls. Ln.Chetty Kanna Rao, Ln. Amerishetty Surender, Ln. N.Laxminarayana were present on the occasion.

