‘Praja darbar’, home visits bring Vasupalli closer to people

Visakhapatnam: The grievance redressal platform ‘praja darbar’ not just made Visakhapatnam South constituency candidate Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar win as an MLA twice consecutively in the seat but also aided in bringing him closer to the people of the constituency.

In an exclusive interview with The Hans India, Ganesh Kumar says that along with the YSRCP government’s welfare and development which became quite popular among the masses, the good work he carried out in the constituency is certain to make him win as an MLA once again in the constituency. And it would be a hat-trick for him if he wins in the segment in the 2024 polls.

In addition to ‘praja darbar’, wherein constituents broach their woes with the MLA and seek intervention to resolve their problems, Ganesh Kumar says that his home-visiting endeavour covering as many as 48 households a week is another weekly feature that earned him accolades.

As an MLA, Ganesh Kumar says, he has been instrumental in fighting against the port pollution for the past five years. “Going forward, the agenda is to bring a permanent solution for the pollution problem faced by the constituents. This apart, a number of long pending issues such as road widening works, convenient road access to Isukakonda Satyanarayana Swamy temple, measures to protect and renovate heritage sites, including Town Hall, were looked into. In future, the French and British structures will be revamped,” the MLA assures.

With a larger presence of vendors and traders in the constituency, the MLA says that more facilities will be provided for them for their convenience. “Under the Nadu-Nedu flagship programme, King George Hospital has been developed on a par with a corporate hospital by investing Rs 100 crore. Also, the famous Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple has been revamped in the past five years. With the support of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, the precincts will further be expanded for the convenience of the devotees. A piece of land owned in the area was donated to the temple,” shares the MLA.

On why he shifted loyalties and severed his association with the TDP, Ganesh Kumar reasons, “Be it the volunteer and secretariat systems or transparency in the governance or implementation of ‘Navaratnalu’ or providing corruption-free governance, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy gave a new definition to the governance and brought a transformational change in the state for the past five years. His governance is in no way comparable to the TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu as Jagan keeps his promises,” explains the South constituency candidate.