Hyderabad: Lockheed Martin recognises TLMAL as potential co-producer of fighter wings

Hyderabad: US-based Lockheed Martin Corporation formally announced the first fighter wing prototype built at Tata-Lockheed Martin Aerostructures Ltd (TLMAL) facility in Hyderabad on Tuesday. TLMAL, a joint venture between Tata Advanced Systems Ltd and Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, was recognised for its indigenous production capability of fighter wings.

Addressing the gathering, Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Industries and Commerce, and Information Technology KT Rama Rao said, "More than 70 per cent components of the fighter wings are sourced from local industry partners. We have a large cluster of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) catering the aerospace and defence (A&D) sector." "The A&D sector has witnessed unprecendented growth in the last five years. Telangana is the most active State in this sector. Many original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) from US, UK, France and Israel are choosing the State for setting up their centres here. The State government will further continue to support the A&D industry," he added.

The minister reiterated that Hyderabad has been ranked first in the latest edition of fDi's Aerospace Cities of the Future 2020-21 rankings, under the category of Top 10 Aerospace Cities in Cost-Effectiveness by fDi Intelligence.com, a division of Financial Times Group. The Civil Aviation ministry has also awarded Telangana as the best State in terms of its progressive outlook for 2018 and 2020.

"Lockheed Martin partnered with TLMAL to build one of the most technologically complex aerostructures — a fuel-carrying 9G, 12,000 hour, interchangeable/replaceable fighter wing," said Aimee Burnett, vice president of strategy and business development, Lockheed Martin Integrated Fighter Group.

"This effort represents Lockheed Martin demonstrating to India, and to the world, the degree of confidence that exists in our relationships with our partners in India. Lockheed Martin is one of the only aerospace and defence companies with a complex aerostructure capability for advanced fighters in India," she said.

"The successful completion of the fighter wing shipset prototype project is another achievement added to the partnership between both the companies," said Sukaran Singh, MD&CEO of Tata Advanced Systems Ltd. "With this, TLMAL creates a new benchmark in complex and end-to-end defence manufacturing in India that demands utmost precision and quality in all aspects."

TLMAL exemplifies the government of India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat 'Make in India' goals and serves as the single global source of C-130J empennage assemblies that are installed on all new Super Hercules aircraft. TLMAL recently reached the milestone of manufacturing and delivering the 150th C-130J empennage. Lockheed Martin and TLMAL signed an agreement to develop a fighter wing prototype in 2018. Through this prototype project, TLMAL demonstrated the capability to perform detailed part manufacturing and delivery of a fully compliant representative fighter aircraft wing shipset. This achievement further strengthens Lockheed Martin's partnership with India.