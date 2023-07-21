Live
- Chess Carnival organised at Alphores e-Techno School
- KCR’s downfall has begun, says BJP leader Dhanpal
- Mega Job Mela for recruitment in ITHub today
- Heavy rains pound Warangal
- Congress will push TS into a dark state
- Komatireddy slams delay in Rythu Bandhu relief
- Rains cause havoc across Palamuru, officials offer no respite to people
- Godavari in spate; first level warning issued
- ‘Project K’ titled as ‘Kalki 2898 AD;’ first glimpse impresses
- Door-to-door survey for voter list revision from today
Hyderabad: Lokesh Vishnoi, IRSSE takes charge as DRM
Highlights
Lokesh Vishnoi takes charge as Divisional Railway Manager, Hyderabad Division, South Central Railway (SCR) on Thursday at Hyderabad Bhavan, Secunderabad.
Hyderabad: Lokesh Vishnoi takes charge as Divisional Railway Manager, Hyderabad Division, South Central Railway (SCR) on Thursday at Hyderabad Bhavan, Secunderabad.
According to SCR officials, prior to the present assignment, he worked as an Additional Divisional Railway Manager, Raipur Division of South East Central Railway. He has held various positions in the Signal and Telecommunications Department at the Divisional level. He also worked in Chhattisgarh Railway Corporation Limited as General Manager, Corporate Coordination.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS