Hyderabad: Lokesh Vishnoi, IRSSE takes charge as DRM

Hyderabad: Lokesh Vishnoi, IRSSE takes charge as DRM
Lokesh Vishnoi takes charge as Divisional Railway Manager, Hyderabad Division, South Central Railway (SCR) on Thursday at Hyderabad Bhavan, Secunderabad.

According to SCR officials, prior to the present assignment, he worked as an Additional Divisional Railway Manager, Raipur Division of South East Central Railway. He has held various positions in the Signal and Telecommunications Department at the Divisional level. He also worked in Chhattisgarh Railway Corporation Limited as General Manager, Corporate Coordination.

