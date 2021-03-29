Hyderabad: Lotus Pond facelift underway

Banjara Hills : Revival and restoration of Lotus Pond is underway. GHMC has swung into action to restore the water body located at MLA Colony in Banjara Hills Road No 12.

After residents made a hue and cry over foul smell and extremely grown hyacinth in the pond, Minister KTRama Rao has asked officials to look into the issue and restore it its lost glory.

As a result, restoration works have begun in right earnest. Hyacinth is being removed and the entire restoration may be completed in 15 days.

Residents of Banjara Hills are looking forward to more greenery around the pond that has been taken up for rejuvenation and cleaning activities are at a brisk pace.

The facelift will benefit around 1,200 families living in the neighbourhood and hundreds of walkers. A walk-path, greenery and other beautification works are being taken up to attract citizens to visit the pond. A few commercial establishments are also likely to come up around the pond.

Speaking about the action plan for the development of Lotus Pond, B Ballaiah, Manager, GHMC, says that "Lotus Pond is one of the prominent projects we are focusing to develop in a wide-range now.

Removing hyacinth is the primary objective and we are also developing the floating garden for additional attraction." The pond development will provide a refreshing environment to walkers and the nearby residents.Hyacinth removal is taking place and greenery is being developed. It will be completed in a week."

The officials are replacing damaged tiles and broken steps and bridges in and around the pond. A small joint bridge was broken badly and it is now temporarily fixed with a wooden sheet, according to Vijay Kumar, EE, GHMC.

Shushma from the electrical wing is looking after the electrical issues at the pond. She said non-illuminated streetlights and LEDs would be fixed around the park.