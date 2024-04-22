Hyderabad: Love is the essence of Sanatan Dharma

Hyderabad: The essence of Sanatan Dharma is widely misunderstood though it keeps people on the righteous path and develops brotherhood among people, according to the former Chief Secretary, Government of Andhra Pradesh, LV Subramanyam, IAS (Retd).

Addressing PR and Communication professionals on the theme 'Sanatan Values and Emerging India: Role of Public Relations" as the Chief Guest of the National PR Day Celebrations held at Potti Sriramulu Telugu University on Sunday, he said: "Sanatan Dharma doesn't approve any difference between personal life and public life. Love all is the essence of it."

He also said that a large section of people misunderstand the difference between religion and spirituality. He called upon PR professionals to help people understand the relevance of Sanatan values for a better society.