Hyderabad: LPG cylinder blast kills one, reduces 3 houses to rubble

Hyderabad: Panic prevailed in the Chilkalguda area in the early hours on Wednesday after an LPG gas cylinder exploded in a house. With the explosion, three other houses gutted in fire. One person succumbed due to injuries and seven people were injured.

A gas cylinder exploded in a house in the Mettuguda division Dood Bavi area. A portion of the house collapsed while leaving the nearby residential structures also damaged.

According to police, the mishap occurred due to an LPG leakage from the cylinder and was reportedly triggered by an electrical short circuit. On receiving information, the police and fire department officials rushed to the spot and began the rescue operation. The injured were shifted to Gandhi Hospital.

"A cylinder exploded at Alima Begum house in Dood Bavi. In a blast, Narayana Swamy (55) was killed and seven others were seriously injured. The police have registered a case and the investigation is on," said the police officials.

Meanwhile, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi and Deputy Mayor Mote Srilata Shobhan Reddy along with North Zone DIG Karthikeya, North Zone DCP Chandana Deepthi and other officers visited the house and inquired about the incident. They also visited the Gandhi hospital where the injured persons are being treated. "The affected families will be given assistance by the GHMC," she added.