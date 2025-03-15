Hyderabad: LRS continues to move at sluggish pace in city

Hyderabad: The Municipal authorities have sent notices to over 14.9 lakh applications out of the 25 lakh LRS (Layout Regularisation Scheme) applicants in the state. Despite having helpdesks in the zonal offices in the city, the progress of applications is slow in the GHMC and HMDA limits even as only one fortnight is left for getting the layouts regularised.

The state government had proposed the LRS scheme in the state in 2020 and was pending for the last four years. The Congress government started the LRS process and invited applications. According to the officials, 25 lakh applications were received through the state. Once the official process ends and the applicant pays the required fee the permission would be granted. Official sources said that at least five lakh applicants would be receiving LRS fees and concession in the open space charges.

A senior official said that there were over 2.5 lakh applications which were in the prohibited land list. The applicants have sought regularisation of the lands at lakes, kuntas and plots which are 200 metres close to the water bodies. The official informed that a team of revenue and irrigation officials would be examining such cases. The official also informed that there were five to six lakh applications, in which there are discrepancies in the land rates and the registration value. Such applications were sent to registration and stamps department for checking the details. Once the registration department sends the applications, notices will be issued to these applicants also. The official informed that it would require another ten days for scrutiny of lands at lakes, water bodies. Once there is a clearance from the concerned departments, notices for payment of LRS fee would be sent to these applicants.

The last date for the payment of the LRS scheme is March 31 and they can also get 25 per cent concession in the open space charges. The open space charges can also be paid during the construction time but the applicant will not get the concession then, said the official. The LRS process picked up pace after the officials created awareness among the citizens. The government had recently directed the officials to take up awareness among the citizens so that they can come forward for regularisation of their properties.

While the LRS process is speeding up in the districts, the process is slower in the GHMC and HMDA limits despite the awareness campaign through helpdesks, a toll free number in the zonal commissioner’s offices. The officials said that this may be because of the property tax drive being taken up by the Corporation. The officials have urged the applicants from the city to finish off the LRS process before the deadline as there would be no further opportunities in future.