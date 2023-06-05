Hyderabad: L&T holds awareness session at Ameerpet Metro Station

Hyderabad: In commemoration of World Environment Day, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited organised an interactive awareness session at Ameerpet Metro Station. The objective of the programme was to sensitise passengers about pressing environmental issues and increase public awareness on this year’s theme of #BeatPlasticPollution. The event featured four activities supported by Babul Films Society, a city-based NGO known for its work on sustainability and environmental impact mitigation.

During the session, notable achievements in energy conservation were highlighted by Metro rail officials. They emphasised that 23 metro stations of HMR are Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) Platinum certified. These stations are designed to maximise natural daylight and cross ventilation, resulting in eco-friendly and energy-efficient spaces. Further, HMR has implemented innovative technologies such as the Regenerative Braking System, which can pump back approximately 40 percent of the energy received through regenerative braking to the power source.

KVB Reddy, Managing Director & CEO of L&T HMRL, expressed the commitment of Hyderabad Metro Rail to providing an eco-friendly and sustainable public transport system. The extensive network spanning 69.2 kilometres significantly contributes to reducing carbon emissions in the city. The interactive awareness session held at Ameerpet station in conjunction with World Environment Day received appreciation for its efforts in promoting environmental consciousness and sustainability.