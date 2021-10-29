Hyderabad: Madhura Nagar residents rue over lack of civic amenities

Neredmet: The residents of Madhura Nagar in Neredmet are bugged by a host of civic issues including bad internal roads, underdeveloped colony park, malfunctioning of street lights, dog menace, dangling electric wires, garbage dumped on roads, shabby lanes and absence of CCTV cameras.



The street lights in the colony go off during nights, but surprisingly, illuminate during the day. Though they have taken the issue to the notice of authorities concerned, no solution has been arrived at. With the street lights off during nights, the residents are finding it difficult to commute on colony roads.

"Our colony lanes immediately need CCTV cameras as a few in colony are indulging in anti-social activities during nights. After a barrage of requests to the officials concerned seeking CCTV cameras, they installed only two and that too at the entrance of the colony neglecting the rest of it. Apart from this, the internal roads in the colony are in bad shape with potholes. All our pleas have failed to evince any response from the authorities," said Robin Zaccheus, a resident of Madhura Nagar.

"Our colony park is lying undeveloped for a decade as there is a house and temple inside the park, which is covering the park lane. Slowly, it is becoming a dumping ground. The GHMC is showing step-motherly attitude towards us by not taking up the works of the park," rued Raju, another resident of Madhura Nagar.

"With our lanes not swept regularly, the trash gets piled up. At some places, the burning of trash is causing inconvenience to the residents. Despite there is a strict warning of levying Rs 1,000 fine for garbage dumping in open areas, it goes unabated. Apart from this, there is a transformer in the society which is not guarded properly and due to that, power fluctuations are frequent," added Rajiv Rao, one of the residents of the colony.

Issues that need immediate attention

♥ Internal roads that are in bad shape

♥ Under developed colony park

♥ Dog menace

♥ Dangling electric wires

♥ Trash dumped on roads

♥ Shabby lanes

♥ Absence of CCTV cameras

♥ Erratic functioning of streetlights

