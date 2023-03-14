Hyderabad: 'Madrasa Plus' project to impart modern education to 'Huffaz'

Hyderabad: Imparting modern education to madrasa students is nothing new. The concept is now being sought to be implemented in a different way to make it more effective and popular. The Shaheen Group, along with the Sahayata Trust, Safa Baitul Maal and other organisations, has decided to educate 5,000 'huffaz' (Quran memorisers) in modern subjects at the madrasas.

Billed as the 'Madrasa Plus' programme, it will be implemented in a mission mode to ensure the madrasa students are in a position to appear for SSC exam in just 18 months.

Beginning May 2 Madrasa Plus will be introduced for 100 students in 50 selected seminaries across the country. Through a bridge course, they will be taught basics of mathematics, science and English in the first three months. Thereafter they will be imparted government school syllabus so that they can write the SSC exam through the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS).

Presently, the madrasa system of education is under threat in parts of the country.