Hyderabad: Mahboob Gunj market faces lack of basic facilities, traders hit hard

Hyderabad: Lack of inadequate market infrastructure, market information and other basic amenities continue to plague one of the major markets in the city, Mahboob Gunj in Malakpet. Consequently, both traders and market visitors are facing difficulties. The traders urge the Agriculture Market officials for the amenities in the market. With more than 400 shops, the Mahboob Gunj market is spread over 42 acres, remains one of the biggest wholesale markets in South India. The issue of sewage overflow and non-clearance of garbage has become common in the market.

Moreover, the parking, lack of toilet facility and bad roads galore the market. For the last few years there have been no developmental works in the market. Despite several complaints by traders and shop owners, the issue of drain overflow has been plaguing the traders and visitors. "Due to sewage overflow and bad roads, visitors get frustrated. And, the vehicles, especially the lorries get stuck in the market," said a trader at the market.

According to traders, the Agricultural produce arrives not only from districts within the State, but also from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, besides Andhra Pradesh. But the market lies in a horrible state. The traders as well as customers say that there is no developmental work in the market for years. The Market committee must gear up and carry the developmental works in the market, says traders.

The condition of the road is turning more terrible and the damaged manholes are getting worse, and the Market Committee has been negligent over these issues. "Most of the roads in the market have major sewage overflow and the dirt water overflowing from manholes is entering shops and storage rooms, which is damaging the stock and incurring heavy losses to traders," said Khaled, one of the wholesalers in the market.

Recently, Malakpet MLA Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala and Agriculture Market officials along with the officers of GHMC, HMWSSB and TSSPDCL inspected Mahboob Gunj and discussed various issues. Old Malakpet division Corporator, Mohammed Saifuddin Shafi said that the Agriculture Market Committee was responsible for market conditions and they must provide the basic infrastructure from laying roads, clearing garbage and providing toilets etc. "Several times, the traders approached area MLA and raised the issues and even after the MLA's representation, their issues were not resolved. However, the market urges the MLA and GHMC officers for budget for development of the market," he added.