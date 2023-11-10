Hyderabad: ‘Majlis aapki hai, aur Owaisi aapka hai,’ says Owaisi during Paidal dauras

Hyderabad : Between hundreds of youngsters, Asaduddin Owaisi walks through the lanes and by-lanes in his style along with the party candidates with an appeal ‘Assalam Walaikum (greetings), I came to seek your support in the election, vote for Majlis, ‘kaam dekho aur Patang ko vote do’ on his party slogan ‘our work is our identity’.

Starting from early morning, Asad along with the candidates is vigorously campaigning with their traditional ‘Paidal daura’. People gave a grand welcome to their leader. He was seen meeting elderly men and women and seeking blessings from them by putting their hands on his head. The men and women especially sexagenarians and septuagenarian age groups were pleased to see their leader at their doorstep and Asad was making an appeal to them to vote for Majlis. Later, hundreds of youngsters joined him in his campaign.

Following the announcement of the candidate lists contesting in nine constituencies, he has been campaigning in all constituencies in the Greater Hyderabad region in which the party is contesting in Assembly elections. He is boosting the party’s candidates in crucial Assembly segments. They asked them to vote in favour of AIMIM, ‘Patang ko vote do’. Along with them a group of locals gathered in the campaign and raised slogans ‘Owaisi zindabad’ and ‘Har Ghar Majlis Ghar Ghar Majlis’.

Asad, with Nampally candidate Mohammed Majid Hussain, campaigned door-to-door in various areas, with everyone doing the action of flying a kite (the party symbol is a kite), including a woman in her 60s from Nampally. In Karwan, a long-bearded old man pretended to fly a kite in front of Karwan candidate Kausar Mohiuddin.

The campaign approach of Asad Owaisi is centered on rallying AIMIM’s political base and potential voters. During these Paidal duras, he not only seeks support for the party’s candidates but also emphasises the party’s commitment to Telangana. He expressed confidence that the nine Majlis candidates, with the blessings and votes of the people, will win in their respective seats. Asad said that in the last five years development works have been undertaken in the Charminar constituency and the Chowk Market works have started. Khilwat community hall multipurpose complex construction is under process, including various other infra developments. The candidates raised slogans ‘vote for kite and vote for development’.

Meanwhile, junior Owaisi, the party floor leader and Chandrayangutta candidate Akbaruddin Owaisi was accompanied by his son Dr Nooruddin Owaisi during his paidal dauras in his stronghold segment for the sixth consecutive term. Both father-son duo have been walking in lanes and by-lanes of Chandrayangutta localities. Akbar in his exceptional elegance walks around the areas and appeals to the voters to vote in the favour of Majlis and says ‘Majlis aapki hai, Owaisi aapka hai’.

On Wednesday, the duo filed their nomination papers with the Returning Officer of Chandrayangutta Assembly constituency at the Falaknuma office. AIMIM nominated Nooruddin as a ‘backup candidate’ for the segment.

Asad announced nine candidates for the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections. Three party stalwarts Mumtaz Ahmed Khan (Charminar), Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri (Yakutpura), and Mohammed Moazzam Khan (Bahadurpura) are replaced by three new faces this time.

The other candidates announced are Jaffer Hussain Meraj (Yakutpura), former mayor Mir Zulfiqar Ali (Charminar), Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala (Malakpet), former mayor Majid Hussain (Nampally), Kausar Mohiuddin (Karwan), Mohammed Mubeen (Bahadurpura), B Ravi Yadav (Rajendranagar) and Mohammed Rashed Faraz (Jubilee Hills).