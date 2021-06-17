Hyderabad: Major reshuffle of Babus on cards

Hyderabad: A major bureaucratic reshuffle from district Collectors to the Secretaries of Government departments are on the cards. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is contemplating going in for a complete reshuffle of the bureaucracy to ensure that the targets set by the government could be achieved at a much faster rate. The last major reshuffle was in February 2019. Official sources said that the CM had received a report on the performance of Collectors and Secretaries and would soon finalise the reshuffle list. Many of the district Collectors who have been serving for more than three years at the same place would be transferred. The transfers will be based on the needs of each district and the abilities of the district Collectors. It is said that the Chief Minister was assessing the strengths of each district Collector.

Based on the assessment, the Collectors would be entrusted with the responsibility of developing districts that have the potential to grow. The government is planning to set up food processing units and industrial clusters in many districts. This can give desired results only when the district-level administration plays a proactive role and takes speedy decisions. At the level of secretaries, senior IAS officers like Finance Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao is likely to be promoted as Special Chief Secretary and may be given more responsibilities. Another senior officer and Special Chief Secretary Roads and Building department Sunil Sharma may also be given charge of some more key wings in view of shortage of IAS officers at that level.

