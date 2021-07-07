Hyderabad: Malka Cheruvu Lake makeover project runs into rough weather

Rajendranagar: Although grounded almost three years back, the Malka Cheruvu Lake Beautification Project at Upperpally is yet get into complete shape. An amount of Rs. 3.4 crore has already been spent on the project without getting a desired result.

Tugged around the colonies, this semi-filled lake spread over 15.5 acres, is close to Musi River and connecting to a stretch leading to Pillar No.191, Attapur, in upward direction.

To kill two birds in a single shot, the GHMC in 2018 approved the project,"Restoration and Comprehensive Development of Malka Cheruvu" with an outlay of Rs.4.7 crore. At that time officials had divulged that the primary aim was to rejuvenate the lake by diverting the sewage from the upstream areas into the water body.

It was said that the project works were distributed between the Irrigation department and the GHMC. While the department got four components of the project, including de-silting of the lake, developing walking and cycling track around the water body and fencing at two sides and setting up a Batkamma Ghat, the GHMC got only promotion of greenery to give a final touch to the project.

Though the department completed its share of work, the half baked lake beautification scheme is waiting to see the GHMC role. "We have completed our part of work at the lake. De-silting, walking and cycling track, fencing on two sides—one towards lake and another outside--has been completed along with the Batkamma Ghat.

However, the project still needs a few more works to be completed, including promotion of greenery around the lake which was tasked to GHMC," informed Narender Kumar, Deputy Executive Engineer, Irrigation department.

Talking about the delay in executing the project, he said, "Some objections raised by local people with regard to construction of 'Box Drain Project' moving through their colonies. This has made the project a contentious issue to tackle despite all efforts. We are hoping to see the end of this issue this year if all goes well at top level."