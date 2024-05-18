Hollywood director Francis Ford Coppola Shares his Views on Politics, Society, and Hope

Francis Ford Coppola, the legendary director behind iconic films like ‘The Godfather’ series and ‘Apocalypse Now,’ recently unveiled his latest cinematic venture, Megalopolis, at the esteemed Cannes Film Festival. While the sci-fi narrative offers a glimpse of hope for the future, Coppola's interactions with the press shed light on deeper societal concerns and the role of artists in shaping our world.

During a press interaction, Coppola was questioned about his apprehensions regarding the future, particularly in light of societal and political shifts. Addressing concerns about the rise of neo-right ideologies, he emphasized the importance of learning from history and avoiding the repetition of past horrors. Coppola underscored the duty of artists to illuminate societal issues and provoke thought, a theme echoed in Megalopolis.



Coppola's dialogue extended to actor Jon Voight, known for his conservative views. Voight, while acknowledging the current state of uncertainty, refrained from aligning himself with specific political narratives. Instead, he emphasized personal responsibility and the imperative to strive for a better world, especially for future generations.



Written, directed, and produced by Coppola, Megalopolis presents a visionary depiction of a post-disaster New York City. With an ensemble cast featuring acclaimed talents like Adam Driver, Giancarlo Esposito, and Aubrey Plaza, the film promises to be a captivating exploration of human resilience amidst societal upheaval.

