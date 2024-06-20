Hyderabad: Man arrested for daughter’s murder

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old man was arrested for the murder of his 12-year-old daughter in Miyapur. He allegedly killed the girl when she resisted his attempt to rape her. Initially, a missing case was registered on June 7, and the girl’s decomposed body was found in a forest area at Miyapur on June 14. Miyapur police registered a case of suspicious death and began the investigation. Based on CCTV footage analysis by four police teams, the accused, identified as the girl's father, Banothu Naresh, was apprehended.

According to the police, Naresh, who has a history of alcohol abuse and watching pornographic videos, pressured his daughter to fulfill his desires. When she screamed that she was going to inform her mother, Naresh killed her out of rage. He took her to the bushes near Nadigadda Thanda, assaulted her, and then hit her with a stone, leading to her death.

Naresh left the scene after ensuring his daughter was dead. Miyapur ACP Narasimha Rao said that the entire crime occurred within 11 minutes. Naresh returned to the murder site multiple times over the next three days to check on the body. On the day of the murder, Naresh and his wife reported their daughter missing to the police, with Naresh maintaining a facade of ignorance for a week.

The family originally hailed from Laxman Thanda of Ellampet village, Marripeda mandal, Mahbubabad district, and had migrated to Nadigadda Thanda in Miyapur, Hyderabad, for livelihood. The murder took place on June 7, just 15 days after they arrived in the area. Naresh was arrested and remanded into custody.