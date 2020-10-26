Hyderabad: Man found dead in Lotus pond lake in Jubilee Hills

A 30-year-old man was found dead in Lotus Pond lake at road no. 12 in Jubilee Hills of Hyderabad on Sunday morning. The security guard of the lake park and locals noticed the body floating on water and informed the police.

The Banjara Hills police rushed to the spot and pulled out the body from the water. The deceased was identified as Mohammad Ahmed Uddin alias Altaf, a resident of IAS colony of Banjara Hills. According to Altaf family, he went out of home around 5.30 am in the morning and was found dead in the lake after a few hours.

Altaf's brother said that the victim goes for a morning walk as he suffering from diabetes.

The police registered a mysterious death case and shifted the body to Osmania General hospital for post-mortem. An investigation is underway.