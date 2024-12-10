Live
Just In
Hyderabad: Man held with sword in Chatrinaka
Hyderabad: A 30-year-old man was arrested for carrying a sword in Chatrinaka. He was nabbed by the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, South Zone team, along with Chatrinaka police. The arrested person was identified as G Ajay Kumar, who works as a cashier. The Chatrinaka police registered a case U/S 25 (1) (B) of the Arms Act-1959.
According to police, Ajay was wandering under suspicion for carrying a sword (talwar) kept in a cardboard box. Police said it is prohibited to carry under the Arms Act. Ande Srinivasa Rao, Additional DCP Commissioner’s Task Force, said that Ajay purchased a sword (talwar) online for Rs 1,600 three months back and used it to take it to birthday parties and other functions to cut cakes.
He also posted his photos with the sword on social media accounts. On tip-off information, the Task Force and Chatrinaka police apprehended Ajay Kumar and seized the material at his instance and handed it over to the Chatrinaka police for further action.